No one will be spared if criminal medical negligence found in Kullu woman's death: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said no one found guilty of criminal medical negligence in the death of a 23-year-old woman at Regional Hospital, Kullu, would be spared, while assuring that no innocent person or peaceful protester would be framed. Sukhu made the statement on the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in response to a question raised by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding the death of Rajni Sharma alias Manju, a resident of Balichowki, following childbirth in June.

Thakur, through his question, sought details of the inquiry into the woman's death, including whether medical or administrative negligence had been established, the level and findings of the investigations, and the penal or disciplinary action taken or proposed against those responsible. In his reply given and tabled in the House, the Health and Family Welfare Department confirmed the postpartum death and said an initial inquiry had been conducted by a committee constituted by the Medical Superintendent of Regional Hospital, Kullu, followed by an inquiry by the Joint Director of Health Services. The matter is currently under consideration of the state government.

According to the detailed sequence of events presented by Sukhu, Rajni Sharma was admitted to Regional Hospital, Kullu, on June 19 for delivery. She underwent surgery and gave birth to a baby girl on June 20, but died during treatment on June 21. Sukhu said that after the death, Kullu Police reached the hospital and recorded video-assisted statements of Rajni's father Prem Chand and father-in-law Tek Chand. At that stage, both reportedly expressed no suspicion regarding the death and did not demand a post-mortem or legal action.

However, on June 25, Rajni's husband, Satish Sharma, emailed a complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Kullu, alleging medical negligence by Dr Vivek, Dr Anu and the nursing staff. The complaint alleged delay in conducting the caesarean section, inadequate monitoring of Rajni's high blood pressure, shortages of medicines and oxygen, and inadequate supervision by senior doctors.

Sukhu said the government took the allegations seriously and forwarded the complaint for necessary action. He said medical negligence could not be determined solely on the basis of a police assessment and referred to the Supreme Court's judgement in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab, which requires a competent medical opinion in cases involving allegations of medical negligence. An initial five-member medical committee constituted at Regional Hospital, Kullu, examined the treatment records and other relevant documents and concluded that Rajni had died due to excessive bleeding following childbirth and surgery, Sukhu said.

However, the Chief Minister said the government did not consider the internal hospital committee's report as the final determination of the matter. Following fresh complaints submitted by Rajni's family on July 3, the Health Services Directorate was requested on July 7 to constitute an independent medical expert board to determine whether any medical negligence by doctors or healthcare workers was linked to her death.

"The report of the independent expert medical board is awaited," Sukhu said, adding that action under law would be taken on the basis of its findings. The Chief Minister also addressed the protest that followed the woman's death.

On June 29, around 2,000 to 2,500 people gathered at Regional Hospital, Kullu, following appeals on social media and entered the hospital premises, demanding removal of the doctor and staff nurse involved in the treatment. Sukhu said citizens had the democratic right to protest peacefully, but demonstrations inside a hospital could not be allowed to disrupt patient care or endanger patients and medical staff.

He said 218 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time, including 11 receiving emergency treatment, and protesters had entered critical patient-care areas. An FIR, numbered 101/2026, was registered at Kullu Police Station on July 1 under Sections 132, 189(1) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Banti Suraji, Sanjay Chauhan and others.

Sukhu said the government subsequently constituted an SIT headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Kullu, to ensure a fair and detailed investigation. Based on the investigation and statements of doctors, Section 132 of the BNS was later removed, while the remaining investigation is continuing. The Chief Minister said the government's position was clear and that it was neither seeking to protect doctors nor persecute protesters.

"If the independent expert medical board finds criminal medical negligence and links it to Rajni Sharma's death, responsibility will be fixed according to law," Sukhu said, adding that no doctor, employee or any other person found guilty would be protected. At the same time, he assured that no innocent person would be framed merely for participating in a protest.

Sukhu appealed to Opposition members not to politicise the death of the young woman and urged anyone possessing medical records, credible evidence or other relevant information to submit it to the government or investigating agency. He said declaring a doctor guilty inside the Assembly without an expert medical opinion would not constitute justice, just as dismissing the bereaved family's allegations without a fair investigation would also be unjust.

"Rajni Sharma cannot be brought back, but her family must get the assurance that a fair investigation was conducted into the real cause of her death," Sukhu said, adding that doctors and health workers should also have the confidence that they would not be branded criminals without evidence and expert opinion. (ANI)