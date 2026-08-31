Delhi: Minor allegedly gang-raped on moving bus; 2 arrested, NHRC issues notices to authorities

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped on a sleeper bus while travelling from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh to Noida on the night of August 4, following which Delhi Police arrested the bus driver and conductor, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District Niharika Bhatt said the girl approached Kashmiri Gate police station after being dropped on Ring Road by the accused.

"During questioning, it was revealed that she was travelling from Mainpuri, UP, to a relative's house in Sector 63, Noida. The rape occurred en route between Pari Chowk (Greater Noida) and Sector 63, Noida," Bhatt told ANI. Police registered a case, arranged her medical examination and traced the bus with the help of CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of both accused within a few hours. The sleeper bus has been seized and is undergoing forensic examination, police said.

DCP Bhatt further said that with the help of CCTV footage, police traced the bus and arrested both accused within a few hours. The teenager was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and, as per its directions, was handed over to her father. The investigation into the case is underway. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the concerned authorities.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the commission had sought details regarding the child's rehabilitation, social investigation and care plan. He also said the NHRC has been repeatedly raising concerns over sleeper coach bus partitions and directed states to strictly comply with Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) guidelines.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the concerned authorities. We have sought information regarding the child's rehabilitation, social investigation, and care plan. I must clarify that for the past year, the NHRC has been consistently issuing notices to state authorities regarding sleeper coach buses, pointing out that the partitions installed in them are improper," he said. "The driver cabins created by partitioning the space are also inappropriate; they violate the guidelines issued by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). Regarding this specific sleeper coach bus incident, I would like to state that such occurrences can be prevented if the regulations are adhered to. We are once again issuing notices to all states across the country, mandating strict compliance with the CIRT guidelines, and are ensuring that the child receives justice and proper rehabilitation in this specific case. We are issuing a notice to the Delhi Government regarding this matter," Kanoongo said.

The incident triggered reactions from political leaders and women's rights activists, with calls for strict action and improved safety measures. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticised the BJP government over its handling of cases involving convicted rapists and called for immediate action and the severest punishment for those responsible.

"...it is happening because the BJP government releases convicted rapists. We witnessed how the rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were released, garlanded, and even used for campaigning. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted parole 17 times...immediate action must be taken, and those who committed the crime must be given the severest possible punishment," she said. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed concern over the law and order situation in Delhi and said there was a lack of public outrage and social awakening over such incidents.

"Unfortunately, neither is the government showing concern about this matter, nor is there any sign of the kind of energy and outrage within society that used to be seen in the past...when an incident like this occurs, there ought to be some level of public indignation. It is only when people witness such events and genuinely take to the streets to question the police and the administration that measures for reform are sometimes initiated. Yet, it is deeply unfortunate that the government appears, in a sense, both mute and deaf to the situation. I do not believe the law and order situation in Delhi has ever been as dire as it is now. Furthermore, there is a visible lack of the social awakening that ought to be present in Delhi. Delhi has always been a city keenly aware of women's empowerment and equality, yet even here, people are not coming forward openly as they once did," he said. Women's rights activist Brinda Adige questioned the lack of effective policing, surveillance and safety measures on sleeper buses.

She also called for faster disposal of cases involving crimes against women and children. "...it is shocking and dangerous that even after 12 years, our cities and our towns are not safe for girls and for women. One of the things that I want to place on record is the lack of fear of the law... What was the police doing? Why were they not patrolling? What has happened to all the CCTV cameras? Why is it that the bus driver and the conductor thought that they could get away with something like this? They travelled 47 km; why are there no CCTV cameras in the bus? Why isn't the bus owner monitoring the bus?" she said.

"The most important question we must ask is why courts and public prosecutors take such a long time to decide on a case and to bring these people to justice...a case must be finished in nine to eleven months, but these cases drag on. So the state has a huge responsibility. The judiciary must be held accountable. The police must present a strong case, and the prosecution must present evidence correctly and properly," Adige said. BJP leader Navneet Rana described the incident as a symbol of moral and intellectual degradation and called for stringent punishment for those convicted of such crimes.

"...This is the greatest symbol of the moral and intellectual degradation we see today. Every time our PM or others take initiatives to support the youth, and then an incident like this occurs, it is truly disheartening, as a woman, to realise that we are still discussing such events. I feel that here in Maharashtra, too, we are still waiting for the necessary legislation to be enacted. I believe that young men who commit such crimes should be publicly hanged at a busy intersection. There should be no lengthy trials, no delays, and no need for special fast-track courts; it should be a straightforward process, a hearing followed immediately by public execution. That is the only appropriate punishment," Rana said. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the Delhi government over recent incidents of sexual assault involving children and accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of being insensitive to the issue.

"There have been three incidents in the last two days. A three-year-old child was sexually assaulted in a play school in the Maujpur area. In today's news, we heard that a three-year-old girl was sexually harassed by the driver of her school van. In another incident, a 15-year-old girl, who boarded a bus, was raped on the moving bus. I believe Rekha Gupta is directly responsible for such incidents. I have not seen such an insensitive woman CM until now. In the case of the rape of a student in a Janakpuri school, Rekha Gupta has kept her mouth zipped. She didn't go to meet the girl's family, but unleashed many influencers who were setting the narrative for rapists. This low level of politics has been seen under Rekha Gupta only," Bhardwaj said. Advocate Seema Kushwaha questioned the safety of women and girls following the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl on a moving sleeper bus, drawing parallels with the 2012 Nirbhaya case and calling for accountability of police officials. "The Nirbhaya incident occurred on a moving bus; this incident too occurred on a moving bus. So, this is a big question mark - daughters were safe neither then nor right now...This girl was gang-raped on the bus for about 45 kms. Delhi Police had kept this case hidden. Today, when the accused were arrested, the things came to light. A moving bus had its curtains drawn, all its lights switched off. What was the Police doing? Why are they not alert? The same thing had happened with Nirbhaya...Who will guarantee of our daughters' safety when they step out of their house? They are not safe anywhere...The proper implementation of laws on women's security is really important...Why have no Police personnel been arrested so far? Why has the accountability of check posts been fixed so far? This is negligence...If no action is taken, daughters cannot feel safe anywhere...Senior officers in UP and Delhi Government should fix accountability of their officers," she said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan said she had written to ensure the matter was taken cognisance of and assured that the strictest possible action would be taken. "I have already sent a letter to ensure the matter is taken cognisance of, and I assure you that the strictest possible action will be taken. It is a truly unfortunate incident, one that should never have happened. Given that the laws in Uttar Pradesh are currently very stringent and considering the directives issued by the Chief Minister, if one's conscience isn't shaken by this, then I feel only God can help such people. I have sent a letter to ensure this is addressed and that the harshest possible action is taken," Chauhan said. (ANI)