"Not Chhatro Ki Goonj, but Jhooth Ki Goonj": Maharashtra CM take dig at Rahul Gandhi's Pune event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Pune event, saying, "This is not Chhatro Ki Goonj, it is Jhooth Ki Goonj," while accusing the opposition of spreading fake narratives. Fadnavis was speaking at the concluding session of the BJP Maharashtra State Executive Committee meeting in Pune.

"Congress has taken it upon itself to create anarchy in the country by drawing inspiration from Maoism and spreading falsehoods," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said. "Efforts are being made by opponents like the Congress to spread fake narratives. BJP workers should be prepared to fight against these fake narratives," CM Fadnavis said.

Expressing determination to make Maharashtra a USD 3 trillion economy by 2030 and fulfil the dreams of every citizen of the state, Fadnavis said the country was moving towards becoming a developed India by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government would face challenges and bring about transformation in Maharashtra.

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, Water Conservation Minister Girish Mahajan, and state ministers Ganesh Naik, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sanjay Savkare, Atul Save and Madhuri Misal were among those present at the meeting. Referring to BR Ambedkar's final speech, Fadnavis said Ambedkar had warned about the danger of anarchy and alleged that the same threat was now being used against society in the name of the Constitution.

"Today, there is an attempt to use the same danger of anarchy against us in the name of the Constitution. This is not merely being used against the BJP but against society at large. They take the name of the Constitution but work to spread anarchy by trampling upon constitutional values. If anyone attempts to misuse the Constitution, their hands will not remain untouched," Fadnavis said. He said India was moving towards self-reliance but alleged that several forces across the world did not want to see this progress.

"There are forces that know that if India is not stopped here, it cannot be stopped later. Therefore, these forces have changed their methods. Perhaps only five per cent of those being used by them know that they are being used. But 95 per cent do not realise this and are therefore seen unknowingly moving along with them," he said. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis alleged that the Congress had now started carrying a "red Constitution".

"The cover of that Constitution is red, but inside it is the red book of Maoism. That is why Rahul Gandhi has started remembering 'Chhatro Ki Goonj'. But this is not 'Chhatro Ki Goonj'; it is 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'," he said. Fadnavis also criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over an alleged incident involving the national song Vande Mataram.

"There can be no greater symbol of motherland than Vande Mataram. Many freedom fighters went to the gallows singing this song and did not fear even when the noose was around their necks. When the song began, Soniaji created a ruckus and had it stopped," he alleged. On women's reservation, Fadnavis accused Rahul Gandhi and parties associated with the UPA of being responsible for delaying the implementation of the reservation.

"If there are killers of women's reservation, they are Rahul Gandhi and the parties with him in the UPA. They beheaded this Bill. But I have faith in my leader. Narendra Modi does what he decides. Therefore, Modi ji will move heaven and earth and ensure that women's reservation is brought in 2029," Fadnavis said. Fadnavis further alleged that the next target of the opposition was the Kumbh Mela and that they had now raised allegations of corruption in connection with the event.

"Whatever tenders have been floated for the Kumbh Mela have come down by 20 to 30 per cent. Hundreds of crores of rupees are being saved in individual tenders. We are conducting audits in four stages. But the opposition knows only one thing: tell a lie, and keep repeating it," Fadnavis said. (ANI)