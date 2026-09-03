Tamil Nadu: Two killed, six injured as omni bus rams into truck in Perambalur

Two people were killed on the spot, and six others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway near the Perambalur Four Roads flyover on Thursday morning.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 12:19 IST
Tamil Nadu: Two killed, six injured as omni bus rams into truck in Perambalur
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Two people were killed on the spot, and six others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway near the Perambalur Four Roads flyover on Thursday morning. According to police, a private omni bus carrying passengers from Chennai to Madurai was travelling on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway. When the bus was crossing the Perambalur Four Roads flyover, it allegedly rammed into a truck travelling ahead of it.

The truck was carrying cement slabs from Villupuram to Pudukkottai for use at a weighbridge. In the impact, two passengers, Pon Balthurai of Singampunari in Tirupattur district and Thirunavukkarasu of Manali in Tiruvallur district, died on the spot.

On receiving information, Perambalur police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and sent them to the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Six people, including bus driver Saravanan and a woman named Vennila from Madurai, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.

Police are questioning the truck driver, Prabhu from Villupuram, in connection with the accident. The accident caused a brief disruption to traffic on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, at least five people lost their lives, and around 20 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a bulker truck ('capsule' tanker) on National Highway 39 near the Badwar stand in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief and offered condolences following a tragic mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his sympathies to the affected families."The loss of lives due to a mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured: PM," the PMO India said. (ANI)

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