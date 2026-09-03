Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's YS Jagan extends Krishna Janmashtami greetings

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday sent warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 16:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's YS Jagan extends Krishna Janmashtami greetings
YSRCP President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday sent warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. In his message, the YSRCP chief highlighted the significance of the festival, stating that Lord Sri Krishna imparted the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to humanity, guiding society on the path of duty, righteousness, and the triumph of good over evil. He wished that people across the State celebrate the festival with devotion and faith, and prayed that Lord Sri Krishna’s blessings remain with Andhra Pradesh and all its people.

Moreover, Reddy is set to visit Kurnool today to attend the wedding reception of the son of former Kurnool MLA S V Mohan Reddy, held at St. Joseph’s College Grounds. Party leaders, local cadres, and supporters in Kurnool have made arrangements to extend a warm welcome to the YSRCP chief. After interacting with family members and offering his blessings to the newly married couple, Reddy is scheduled to return to Tadepalli later in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reddy called upon party leaders and cadre to treat the forthcoming local body elections as a major political challenge and prepare to contest every seat without allowing scope for uncontested victories. During his Pulivendula visit, Jagan held a Praja Darbar at the Bhakarapuram camp office, where a large number of party leaders, workers, supporters and members of the public met him and submitted grievances. He patiently heard their concerns and interacted with party leaders on local political conditions, organisational issues and the strategy for the coming elections.

He also cautioned that any attempt to misuse official power or the police to threaten opposition candidates and workers must be faced firmly and collectively. He assured the cadre that the party would stand by them in every way. (ANI)

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