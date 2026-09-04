Delhi Assembly Speaker visits ISKCON Temple on Janmashtami, offers prayers

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta visited the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on Friday on the occasion of Janmashtami and offered prayers to Lord Krishna. According to the press release, he sought the blessings of Lord Krishna for peace, prosperity, harmony and the well-being of the people of Delhi and the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Gupta said that Janmashtami is not merely a festival of religious devotion but also a celebration of the eternal message of Lord Krishna. The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita inspire humanity to perform one’s duties with sincerity, courage and dedication, while remaining committed to truth and righteousness. The Speaker said that Lord Krishna’s message of Dharma, compassion, selfless action and devotion continues to guide society even today. He called upon people to draw inspiration from Lord Krishna’s life and teachings and work towards building a peaceful, harmonious and just society.

The Speaker also interacted with devotees and appreciated the arrangements made at the temple for the celebration of Janmashtami. Earlier, Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the ISKCON Temple in Patna and offered prayers, participating in traditional rituals and seeking blessings for the peace and prosperity of the state.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar offered flowers, lit lamps, and performed aarti before the deity at the temple. Temple priests later honoured the former Chief Minister as part of the devotional ceremony. In a notable gesture, Nitish Kumar received the sacred Shatari, a silver crown symbolising the lotus feet of the Almighty, and placed it on the head of senior leader Sanjay Jha.

Meanwhile, a grand Shri Krishna Janmashtami procession was taken out in Kupwara district on Friday after several decades, reviving a cherished religious tradition. The procession commenced from the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tikker and proceeded towards the Shiv Mandir in Trehgam, covering nearly seven kilometres.

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits from different areas of Kupwara and adjoining places participated in the procession. Men, women and children joined with great enthusiasm and devotion, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere along the route. Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)