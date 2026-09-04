Kashmir IGP Sujit Kumar reaches Budgam operation site after terrorist killed in encounter

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, reached the area near the operation site in Budgam, where a terrorist was neutralised under Operation ASHDAR. An AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered during the joint operation by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF, with the search operation continuing in the area.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 21:18 IST
Kashmir IGP Sujit Kumar reaches Budgam operation site after terrorist killed in encounter
Operation site in Budgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar reached the area near the operation site in Budgam on Friday following the neutralisation of a terrorist during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation, codenamed 'Operation ASHDAR', was launched in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, troops observed suspicious activity and challenged the suspected terrorists, following which they opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was neutralised. The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

"OP ASHDAR, Budgam: Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in the general area of Ashdar Gali, Budgam," the Chinar Corps posted on X. "Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores were recovered. Search operation is in progress," it further posted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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