Assam CM Sarma reviews state transport, warehousing corporations; calls for modernisation, efficiency

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the functioning of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and the Assam State Warehousing Corporation (ASWC) at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati and called for a renewed push towards modernisation, asset optimisation, business diversification and revenue enhancement to make both State-run organisations more efficient, financially sustainable and responsive to present-day requirements. Reviewing the present status of the Assam State Transport Corporation, Chief Minister Sarma took a detailed assessment of its key operational and financial parameters, including manpower strength, fleet strength, assets, their utilisation, financial position, revenue streams and future initiatives for strengthening and modernising the Corporation.

During the meeting, he asked the ASTC authorities to explore new avenues of growth and business diversification to make the Corporation more financially robust and self-sustaining. Sarma stressed the need to diversify ASTC’s business activities and explore new business frontiers, monetise its existing assets while retaining ownership of the assets with ASTC, and expand corporate business opportunities, including providing ASTC’s fleet and transport services to corporate houses and other institutions. He also asked the ASTC authority to enhance revenue-generating activities and ensure more efficient utilisation of existing resources, and identify innovative avenues to strengthen ASTC’s long-term financial sustainability.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister observed that ASTC has immense potential to emerge as an efficient, modern and financially sustainable public transport organisation. He stressed that the Corporation must innovate, diversify and unlock the value of its existing strengths to move forward with renewed purpose and momentum.

Transport Minister Charan Boro was present at the meeting. In another meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Sarma reviewed the functioning of the Assam State Warehousing Corporation and took stock of its warehousing infrastructure and the status of its godowns across the State.

The Chief Minister reviewed the Corporation’s existing warehousing and cold storage capacity, the condition and utilisation of its godowns, infrastructure gaps, operational challenges and the scope for strengthening its services in keeping with present-day requirements. It may be noted that the Assam State Warehousing Corporation currently has a total warehousing capacity of 2.61 lakh metric tons across the State. Dr. Sarma directed the Corporation to undertake suitable renovation and upgradation of its godowns and cold storage facilities, with emphasis on improving capacity, efficiency, infrastructure quality and adherence to modern warehousing standards.

Observing that a strong and modern warehousing network is vital for protecting agricultural produce, reducing post-harvest losses and strengthening Assam’s supply-chain infrastructure, the Chief Minister called for focused efforts to make the Corporation’s infrastructure more competitive and responsive to emerging requirements. He also assured the Corporation of all necessary Government support in resolving its issues and directed the authorities to work with renewed focus towards building a modern, efficient and future-ready warehousing system for Assam.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi and other senior functionaries of the ASTC and ASWC were present at the meeting. (ANI)