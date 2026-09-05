Delhi-NCR: Fresh rain brings respite from humid weather; waterlogging reported in several areas

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday morning, bringing respite to residents from hot and humid conditions following heavy showers a day earlier. Several localities, including South Avenue, witnessed light rain during the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas such as Palam, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day. The temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius as of 8:30 am.

However, the rain also led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Localities including Geeta Colony and Akbar Road witnessed light accumulation of rainwater during the morning hours. The fresh spell of rain also affected the wider National Capital Region, with key stretches in Gurugram witnessing waterlogging. The accumulation of rainwater disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to daily commuters.

The rain comes after heavy downpours lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, disrupting flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Multiple domestic flights arriving from cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Port Blair experienced delays due to adverse weather conditions. Visuals from the airport showed rainwater accumulation in several areas of the terminal premises. Commenting on the situation, Govinda Pandey, an airport employee of three years, stated that he had never witnessed such severe waterlogging on the premises. Highlighting concerns over the facility's reputation, Pandey called for strict action to address the infrastructure issues and prevent further damage to the airport's image.

“I have never seen water accumulate like this before. I feel that perhaps a sewer is blocked. The airport’s image might suffer because of this. The government needs to pay attention to this. Strict action should be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again and that water doesn’t get inside..." Pandey told ANI. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued for the second consecutive day in Rajasthan's Dausa city, turning several major road stretches into severely waterlogged passages and disrupting local traffic movement.

In Dholpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert, prompting the district collector to declare a holiday today for classes 1 to 12 across all government and private schools in the district. However, academic and non-academic staff have not been granted a day off and are required to report to their respective schools to perform routine duties. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on September 4 and 5, as well as over East Madhya Pradesh on September 4. In contrast, subdued rainfall activity is expected to persist across Peninsular India over the next six to seven days.

Under the influence of current weather systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on September 4; Himachal Pradesh during September 4 and 5; and Uttarakhand between September 4 and 10. Similar conditions were predicted for East Rajasthan and the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region during September 4 and 5, West Uttar Pradesh from September 4 to 6, and East Uttar Pradesh between September 6 and 8. (ANI)