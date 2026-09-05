"If no action in 48 hrs, will file PIL": Lawyers' body seeks HC suo motu cognisance over alleged torture of anti-drug activist in Punjab

The Chairman of the Council of Lawyers, Adv Vasu Ranjan, on Saturday wrote to the Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, demanding immediate suo motu judicial cognisance over the alleged brutal custodial torture, electric shocks, and humiliation of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh of Village Sheron, Sunam (Sangrur District). The activist was taken into police custody on September 2, 2026, after displaying a black flag to protest against the drug menace during the "Lok Milni" programme of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Vasu Ranjan warned that if no court action or independent probe is initiated within 48 hours, the Council of Lawyers will move the High Court directly by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). "If no action is taken within 48 hours, we will move the High Court through a PIL," he said. According to the legal representation, Mohanjit Singh alleged that while in police custody, he was stripped, severely beaten, subjected to repeated electric shocks, and subjected to third-degree treatment.

The document further outlines harrowing claims of severe assault and salt on wounds. Cuts and lacerations were inflicted on his thighs and legs, into which salt was reportedly rubbed to aggravate physical pain. His legs were forcibly stretched, his turban was dishonoured, and his religious identity as well as his hair and beard were mishandled. He was allegedly forced to consume an intoxicating substance in custody and subsequently subjected to a dope test that returned positive, a test whose credibility and procedure he strongly disputes.

Allegations indicate that during the assault, a video call was made by police personnel to display his deteriorating condition to an external individual. In his petition to the Chief Justice, Vasu Ranjan emphasised that peaceful dissent and questioning an elected government are protected rights under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The representation requested the High Court to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior officer independent of the Sangrur Police or initiate a judicially monitored investigation; Secure all CCTV footage from the arrest site, police stations, vehicles, lock-ups, and interrogation areas, alongside GPS logs and station diary entries.

It also called for preserving and auditing call-detail records (CDRs), IP logs, mobile devices, and video-call metadata to verify external involvement during the assault and conduct an immediate examination of Mohanjit Singh by an independent Medical Board to record all physical injuries, along with independent re-testing of the biological samples from the dope test. It also seeks action against involved police officials (including a DSP-rank officer), their removal from positions of influence, and full witness protection for Mohanjit Singh and his family. The petition highlighted that the protest stemmed from the ongoing drug crisis in the state, referencing official Punjab Police data from the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign (March 1, 2025 – August 1, 2026) where over 54,916 FIRs were registered, 75,102 drug smugglers arrested, and massive quantities of heroin, opium, and intoxicating pills were seized. It also cited a public admission by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan acknowledging that the government had not fully eliminated "chitta" from Punjab.

Adv Ranjan maintained that a citizen raising legitimate public interest concerns regarding narcotics should not face physical retaliation by the state machinery. (ANI)