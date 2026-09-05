HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open on Friday (times GMT):

0610 HOME HOPE SHELTON MARCHES ON American eighth seed Ben Shelton, ​a U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2023, recovered from a second set wobble to beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov ​7-6(3) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4.

0227 WILLIAMS SISTERS CRASH OUT OF DOUBLES Serena and Venus ‌Williams ​crashed out in the opening round of the women's doubles, falling 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(7) to 14th seeds Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching.

The American sisters had teamed up at a Grand Slam for the first time in four years. 0109 TIAFOE INTO FOURTH

American 11th seed Frances Tiafoe eased past Valentin Vacherot from Monaco 6-4 6-2 6-4. READ MORE

PREVIEW-Fritz and Rybakina ‌face tricky tests as US Open third round continues Alcaraz keeps US Open party going, Sabalenka complains of cannabis smell in win

Williams sisters' US Open return becomes celebration despite first-round exit Alcaraz tones down the tank top after revealing too much

Unstoppable Alcaraz dismantles Wu to reach US Open fourth round Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell

Medvedev's strong form continues with convincing win over Rinderknech Pegula overcomes Fernandez to return to US Open fourth round

Navarro stuns seventh seed Muchova to reach US Open ‌fourth round 2352 RESURGENT TSITSIPAS BEATS LEHECKA

Revitalised Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from a first-set loss to prevail over Czech 18th seed, Jiri Lehecka, with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-1 victory. The Greek moved into the fourth round ‌for the first time in his career. 2218 NOSKOVA MOVES PAST LI

Linda Noskova had to work hard to defeat American Ann Li. The Czech sixth seed started brightly but suffered a second-set tiebreak loss before going on to secure a 6-2 6-7(6) 6-2 victory. She will face Ukraine's 11th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round. 2055 NAVARRO KNOCKS OUT MUCHOVA

American 26th seed Emma Navarro powered her way to a 6-3 7-5 victory over Czech seventh seed Karolina Muchova. The semi-finalist of the 2024 U.S. Open will next face the winner of the match between ninth seed ⁠Elina Svitolina and ​Anna Kalinskaya. 2042 ALCARAZ MARCHES ON

Carlos Alcaraz beat China's Yibing Wu ⁠6-3 6-4 6-1. The second-seeded Spaniard will continue his quest to become the first man since Roger Federer to defend the U.S. Open title when he plays Tommy Paul in the fourth round. 2014 PAUL STUNS BUBLIK

American 20th seed Tommy Paul emerged victorious from a five-set thriller against ⁠Kazakhstan 15th seed Alexander Bublik, winning 6-4 3-6 6-7(4) 6-1 6-3 in a third-round match that lasted more than three hours. 1936 SHNAIDER OUSTED BY TOWNSEND

Diana Shnaider was stunned by American Taylor Townsend, who triumphed 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3. The Russian 15th seed struggled in the ​first set and fought back hard in the second to force a tiebreak but ultimately fell short in the third. Townsend will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. 1848 MEDVEDEV ELIMINATES RINDERKNECH

Russian ⁠seventh seed Daniil Medvedev overpowered Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory. The 2021 U.S. Open champion will next face Frances Tiafoe. 1755 PEGULA SURVIVES SCARE

Jessica Pegula kept alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when the third-seeded American rallied from behind to beat fellow former ⁠U.S. ​Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 1-6 6-4 6-3 and make the fourth round. 1640 SABALENKA THROUGH TO R16

World number one Aryna Sabalenka was pushed hard by Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova after a relatively comfortable opening set, but the Belarusian produced a timely late break before serving out the match with a 6-3 6-4 win. 1630 KOSTYUK DOMINATES

Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk advanced to the U.S. Open fourth round with a straight-sets 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, keeping alive ⁠her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. 1620 CIRSTEA ADVANCES

Romanian 16th seed Sorana Cirstea, 36, extended her impressive farewell-season campaign with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's 19th-seeded Jasmine Paolini to reach the U.S. Open fourth ⁠round for the first time in three years. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play ⁠began in New York under sunny skies, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Fahrenheit). U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Serena Williams (U.S.) & Venus Williams (U.S.) v 14-Chan Hao-Ching (Chinese Taipei) and Maya Joint (Australia)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla ‌Rakhimova (Uzbekistan) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) v ‌11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)