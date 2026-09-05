“Going against RSS is not good for them”: Priyank Kharge slams BJP over Haldwani purification row

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP over the Haldwani 'purification' row, saying that "going against the RSS is not good for them" and accusing the party of failing to act against the incident despite its violation of the Constitution. His remarks came after Vidhana Soudha Police in Bengaluru registered a Zero FIR against Uttarakhand BJP members and others in connection with the alleged purification ritual conducted at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there.

"What has happened in Uttarakhand is against Constitution. When somebody has come and given complaint, it is a duty to file an FIR. This should have been done by Govt of Uttarakhand. Delhi Govt should have taken cognisance of it. The Home Minister should have spoken about it. Unfortunately, they can't do anything because that is the RSS mindset and going against them is not good for them," Kharge told reporters. The Zero FIR was registered on August 31 following a complaint by T R Ramappa, former vice-chairman of the ST Department of the Indian National Congress.

According to the complaint, Kharge addressed a public rally at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, Nainital, on August 8. The complainant alleged that BJP members and functionaries conducted a "Shuddhikkaran" ritual at the venue on August 10. The complaint alleged that the ritual conveyed that the venue had been rendered "impure" by Kharge's presence because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. It also named Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt for allegedly defending the ritual.

Police registered the case under the provisions of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As a Zero FIR, the case can be registered at any police station irrespective of jurisdiction. The Vidhana Soudha Police said it would be transferred to the jurisdictional police station in Haldwani for further investigation.

Kharge also responded to the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, calling Chief Minister DK Shivakumar a "dummy CM". "He is the CM of Karnataka. Real dummy is the BJP, controlled by the RSS. Take RSS out of the equation, BJP is worse than a regional party. The real dummy is the BJP," he said.

Kharge further challenged the BJP to comment on the Haldwani incident and other issues. "I challenge them, let them tell what happened in Uttarakhand is wrong, that education reforms which the CJP is asking is wrong, let them speak on KPSC issue. They can't, they won't because they only have to say what RSS writes and gives to them," he added.

The Haldwani controversy has triggered a political confrontation between the Congress and BJP. Mallikarjun Kharge had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and later wrote to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda, questioning the delay in registration of an FIR. Meanwhile, Haldwani Police had earlier registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a complaint alleging that he gave a caste-based interpretation to the ritual. The Congress has criticised the case, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the alleged purification incident. (ANI)