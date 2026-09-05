Telangana Politics Heat Up: Chief Minister Challenges Opposition Amidst Governance Highlights

Telangana's political landscape is intensifying as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued a bold challenge to K Chandrashekhar Rao, president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Leader of the Opposition. Speaking at a public meeting in Nalgonda, Reddy demanded that Rao either attend the ongoing Assembly sessions or resign as MLA, facing a by-election in his Gajwel constituency instead.

Reddy criticized Rao's prolonged absence from the Assembly, questioning whether an MLA earning government funds should face dismissal for a lack of attendance. Highlighting the Congress-BRS tension, Reddy declared his party's confidence in defeating the BRS in upcoming elections, especially in Gajwel and Sircilla, and affirmed that the Congress would retain power in Telangana.

Accusing the BRS of nepotism during its tenure, Reddy mentioned the strategic role distribution under Congress. He also spotlighted the Congress government's accomplishments, including farm loan waivers, women's welfare projects, and a commitment to inclusivity, emphasizing his administration's dedication to welfare and development.