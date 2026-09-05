KTR Blasts Rahul Gandhi's Campaign: 'Come to Telangana and Listen'

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of failing the state's youth. KTR targeted Gandhi's student campaign, urging him to address Telangana students' real issues. KTR also warned of repercussions for opposing BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 19:28 IST
KTR Blasts Rahul Gandhi's Campaign: 'Come to Telangana and Listen'
BRS working President KTR (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao unleashed a fervent critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, accusing them of neglecting the needs of the state's youth and failing to fulfill electoral promises. KTR challenged Gandhi's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, insisting he should visit Karimnagar to understand Telangana students' genuine issues.

Rao accused Gandhi of inconsistent stances across states, urging the Congress leader to listen to Telangana students' voices. He further cautioned the Congress government about the potential backlash similar to the 2006 events after BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao's resignation.

During a Karimnagar address, KTR categorically dismissed calls for KCR's resignation, recalling historical backlashes faced by Congress. He warned that meddling with KCR could provoke similar outcomes. KTR also demanded accountability from Revanth Reddy and Congress for unfulfilled electoral promises, suggesting that dismissal threats awaited the entire Congress government in Telangana.

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