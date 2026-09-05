Telangana CM Accuses BJP of Voter Deletion Conspiracy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to delete votes through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He alleges the strategy targets non-BJP-ruled states like Telangana to influence elections. Reddy urges Congress workers to protect voters' rights amid the ongoing revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:58 IST
Telangana CM Accuses BJP of Voter Deletion Conspiracy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy addresses Congress workers and local leaders on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a pointed accusation, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has charged the BJP-led central government with orchestrating a voter deletion strategy under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking in Kodangal, he alleged that non-BJP-ruled states, such as Telangana, were being deliberately targeted in a bid to sway electoral outcomes.

According to Reddy and information from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, a similar strategy had reportedly been employed in states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal. Reddy underscored that votes favoring the Congress party were systematically being removed, and he implored Congress members to remain vigilant, especially concerning SC, ST, and minority voters.

The Chief Minister further alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI had been used previously against political adversaries. He claimed minor discrepancies were being cited to disenfranchise poor voters. Additionally, Reddy pointed fingers at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for allegedly aiding the BJP in these efforts. Reddy urgently called on Congress workers to protect voter rights and ensure all eligible citizens remain on the electoral rolls as the revision process proceeds.

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