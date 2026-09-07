Delhi Building Collapse Sparks Urgent Safety Reforms

A building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan claimed seven lives, prompting wide-ranging administrative actions. Building owner Hariram has been apprehended. Officials have been suspended, and urgent safety measures are being implemented. MP Manoj Kumar Jha seeks PM's intervention to fund construction of student hostels in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:25 IST
Delhi Building Collapse Sparks Urgent Safety Reforms
Visuals from collapse site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant breakthrough, Hariram, the owner of the collapsed building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, was apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. His capture followed an extensive multi-state manhunt involving ten teams of law enforcement. The Delhi Police had previously issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Hariram after he became untraceable following the tragic incident.

The collapse has resulted in seven fatalities, while rescue teams have succeeded in saving 12 individuals. In response to the disaster, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended several key officials, including the Deputy Commissioner South Zone and various engineers from the same jurisdiction. The situation remains dire as efforts to rescue potential survivors continue.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar expressed concerns over structural instability. He revealed plans to demolish a weakened adjacent building, with efforts already underway to stabilize it. Khirwar mentioned that this is part of an ongoing crackdown on unauthorized structures, noting that 960 demolitions have occurred recently, alongside hundreds of warnings issued.

Amidst the crisis, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expedited governmental intervention. Jha advocates for a dedicated financial package to construct hostels for University of Delhi students, emphasizing the need for a transparent, time-sensitive plan utilizing available public land and resources.

Reacting swiftly to the tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the initiation of a policy requiring structural audits for public purpose buildings, including those housing paying guests, as a preventive measure. (ANI)

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