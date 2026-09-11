Rohini Jail Warder Granted Bail in Alleged Extortion Case

A Rouse Avenue court has granted bail to Jagbir, a Rohini Jail warder involved in an alleged extortion racket. Despite accusations of extorting ₹1.5 lakh from inmates' families, no money was recovered. The court considered his role, evidence, and past custody period for the bail decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:25 IST
Rohini Jail Warder Granted Bail in Alleged Extortion Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A Rouse Avenue court has granted bail to Jagbir, a warder from Rohini Jail, amid allegations of running an extortion racket targeting inmates' families. Jagbir, arrested in July 2026, faces accusations of extorting ₹1.5 lakh, although no money recovery was made.

Special Judge Vidya Prakash considered several factors, including Jagbir's time in custody, the evidence against him, and similar bails granted to other accused, before approving his bail request. The judge required a personal bond and surety of ₹50,000 for release.

The case stemmed from a February 2026 FIR, where complainant Kunal accused jail officials of torturing his relatives and referenced financial transactions from 2024. Defense argued Kunal's inconsistent accounts weakened the prosecution. The prosecution maintained that the extortion involved jail personnel and others in a broader crime syndicate.

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