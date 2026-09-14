Justice Pursued in Disha Salian's Mysterious Death: CBI Launches Probe

The CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the 2020 death of Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. This follows a Bombay High Court directive after concerns were raised over her death being recorded as accidental. Salian's father and Rajput's sister express hope for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:18 IST
Justice Pursued in Disha Salian's Mysterious Death: CBI Launches Probe
Disha Salian (Image Source: File Photo/Instagram Disha Salian). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a formal investigation into the mysterious death of Disha Salian, who served as the manager for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This development follows a directive from the Bombay High Court, which called for a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding Salian's death, previously categorized as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Salian's untimely death occurred on June 8, 2020, just days before the demise of Rajput. Her family has alleged foul play, leading the court to question the initial ADR registration. Notably, Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, expressing concerns that Salian's family had not received key documents, like the post-mortem report, even after five years.

Salian's father, Satish Salian, expressed hope that the investigation will unravel the truth. He provided investigators with details and names of individuals he believes should be questioned. Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti, Rajput's sister, voiced her optimism about the probe, stating that truth, though suppressed, will triumph. This renewed investigation has reinvigorated hope among Rajput's followers.

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