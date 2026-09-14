100 Days of Unrest: HRC-PoJK Demands Immediate Dialogue in PoJK

The Human Rights Council of PoJK (HRC-PoJK) has voiced deep concern over the unrest that has engulfed the region, specifically targeting areas like Rawalakot, Poonch, and Sudhnooti. With protests now reaching a milestone of 100 days, the council has issued urgent calls for dialogue in a bid to mitigate the uncertainty pervading the area.

On the brink of escalating tensions, HRC-PoJK warns that any further delay in initiating meaningful discussions could exacerbate public disillusionment and instability. The council urged all stakeholders, including the government, to engage in immediate, sincere negotiations, emphasizing that a peaceful and democratic resolution is imperative.

Adding another layer to the turmoil, the council expressed its concern over the arrest of Javed Arif Abbasi, a District Council member in Bagh. The HRC-PoJK underscored that peaceful advocacy for public rights remains a fundamental democratic freedom, and any legal proceedings against Abbasi should be transparent and justified; otherwise, his release should be expedited.