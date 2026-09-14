Indonesia’s Local Solutions Shine During Crown Princess Victoria’s Visit

A reliable vaccine supply, a school rebuilt after an earthquake and a protected forest can shape daily life in ways that national development figures rarely capture. These connections were at the heart of UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's visit to Indonesia from 4–6 September, which brought her into contact with people turning scientific advances and community knowledge into practical improvements in health, education and livelihoods.

The journey stretched from Jakarta's medical research facilities to schools, coastal villages and customary communities in Lombok, reflecting the challenges of serving more than 283 million people across over 17,000 islands. Indonesia's economic growth and extraordinary biodiversity give its development choices significance beyond its borders, particularly as communities face climate pressures, disaster risks and threats to the natural resources they depend on.

Better Healthcare Starts With Research and Reliable Supplies

In Jakarta, the Crown Princess visited the Biomedical and Genome Science Initiative, supported by UNDP in partnership with Indonesia's Ministry of Health and the Global Fund. Its network of 10 specialised genomic hubs and 29 surveillance laboratories combines precision medicine with disease monitoring, strengthening the country's ability to identify health threats and develop more targeted approaches to diagnosis and treatment.

The everyday impact of digital health services came into focus at Pemenang Community Health Centre in Lombok, where the Crown Princess learned about SMILE, a system developed by UNDP, the Indonesian government and partners. What began as a pilot in 54 facilities now reaches all 38 provinces, covering more than 10,000 community health centres and 3,000 hospitals. The system has helped reduce vaccine stock-outs by around 70 per cent, supporting more dependable access to essential immunisation services.

Rebuilt Schools Help Communities Recover

At SMKN 1 Pemenang vocational school, students and teachers welcomed the Crown Princess to a campus rebuilt after the devastating earthquakes of 2018. Their school illustrates how recovery involves restoring the places where young people learn, build skills and prepare for employment, giving families a stronger foundation for life after a disaster.

Through UNDP's Programme for Earthquake and Tsunami Infrastructure Reconstruction Assistance, known as PETRA, 14 public facilities in Lombok have been rebuilt, benefiting more than 150,000 people. Safer and more resilient infrastructure forms a central part of that work, connecting immediate recovery needs with better protection for communities facing future disasters.

Healthy Reefs and Recognised Forests Support Livelihoods

On Gili Meno, conversations with coastal communities highlighted the close relationship between ocean health and household income. Indonesia holds around 16 percent of the world's coral reefs, which support fishing, tourism, food security and coastal protection. The Crown Princess learned about the country's first parametric coral reef insurance initiatives, designed to release rapid financing for reef restoration when rising sea temperatures threaten these ecosystems.

In Bayan, customary communities described forests as sources of water, support for farming and an essential part of their culture and identity. UNDP is working with the Indonesian government and these communities to accelerate formal recognition of customary forests, supporting a national commitment to recognise 1.4 million hectares by 2029. The visit placed the people who depend on these landscapes at the centre of the discussion about their future.

Visits to Istiqlal Mosque, the Tunnel of Friendship and Jakarta Cathedral brought Indonesia's religious diversity into the journey, complemented by exchanges with entrepreneurs, health workers and local leaders. Reflecting on the experience, Crown Princess Victoria said she was inspired by communities using local knowledge, innovation and natural resources to create solutions for the future. The projects she visited form part of UNDP's partnership with Indonesia, which began in 1970 and spans health, disaster resilience, climate action, biodiversity and sustainable finance.