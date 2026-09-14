Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident on Monday, a passenger minibus accident at the Reasi-Bakal road, near the Batalgala Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, resulted in two fatalities and five injuries. Authorities confirmed that the injured were rushed to the District Hospital in Reasi for immediate treatment.

Hospital officials noted that two critically injured passengers were transferred to an advanced medical facility after receiving initial care. Meanwhile, three others with less severe injuries are currently receiving treatment locally. Medical Superintendent Dr. Karamvir Singh stated, "A total of seven people were admitted. Two were deceased, two were referred to another center, and the remaining are being treated here."

This incident comes shortly after an August 18 event involving a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle, which overturned following a collision with a truck. Sources reported that CRPF personnel on board sustained minor injuries and were taken to the 163 Battalion CRPF camp in Qazigund for further medical attention.