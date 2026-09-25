"Why no action?": Saurabh Bharadwaj seeks action against alleged illegal PG linked to BJP MLA in Satya Niketan

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj has filed a written complaint seeking action against an alleged illegal PG linked to BJP MLA Anil Sharma in Satya Niketan, claiming that the facility was operating despite complaints over alleged unauthorised construction and encroachment on government land. Bhardwaj claimed that the ongoing operation of the facility highlights what he described as systemic failures and alleged political protection for illegal constructions built on government land.

Talking to ANI regarding his complaint, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The case illustrates how the system protects illegal PGs. The PG was built on government land, and the written complaints made during its construction in 2022 were ignored by the DDA, MCD and Lieutenant Governor's office. The complaint has now been sent to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the LG, MCD and DDA. If no action is taken, I will approach the court and expose the rotten system protecting illegal PGs housing Delhi University students." In the written complaint submitted to the MCD Commissioner, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj sought inspection and action as per law regarding alleged illegal encroachment on government land, unauthorised construction and the alleged commercial use of the building as PG accommodation at premises No. 11/78, Khasra No. 225, in village Arakpur Bagh Mochi adjoining Satya Niketan (Moti Bagh/Nanakpura).

Saurabh Bhardwaj stated, “This complaint has been filed in the public interest regarding premises located in the same student PG area of Delhi University’s South Campus where seven people died after a Satya Niketan PG building collapsed on September 6, 2026. Following the incident, several videos available on social media showed students and residents of Satya Niketan saying that agencies such as the MCD fail to take action against illegal and unauthorised PG construction because most PGs in the area are owned by powerful politicians, including local MLA Anil Sharma.” He further highlighted that videos circulated on social media by some students also stated that local goons were threatening students for speaking to the media about the alleged nexus between the MCD and politicians in the PG business.

“It is clear that under such circumstances, ordinary citizens or neighbours cannot be expected to follow up on written complaints and take on powerful politicians in the area,” he stated. He continued, “This case is a direct example of political protection being provided to illegal encroachment on government land and open unauthorised construction. It also demonstrates the inaction and collusion of agencies such as the MCD, which have completely failed to prevent illegal and unauthorised construction.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj further stated in the letter, “According to records and documents obtained from the MCD South Zone office, the applicant uploaded a document for the land/plot in the form of a DDA conveyance deed to obtain approval for the building plan from the MCD.” “According to the conveyance deed dated April 18, 2016, registered in the name of Ankit Sharma under the Chulha-Tax-Payer Scheme (Registry No. 5601, Sub-Registrar-7), the plot measures only 230.74 square yards (193 square metres). According to the building plan approved on the MCD’s OBPS portal (Request ID 10107131), 75% area coverage was permitted for the basement, stilt and three floors, amounting to 144.720 square metres for each floor,” he added.

The AAP Delhi unit chief further noted that the construction period was declared as extending beyond November 3, 2022, and the building was intended solely for residential purposes. “The DDA conveyance deed also permits only residential use. However, the building constructed in 2022-23 covers approximately 600 square yards. It is surprising that MCD and police officials ignored it despite complaints from local residents and the then MLA,” he said.

He added, “It should be noted that construction on the building had already begun before the MCD approved its building plan. On September 22, 2022, MLA Pramila Tokas forwarded a complaint by the Ambedkar Kalyan Samiti to the LG, MCD Commissioner, DC South Zone MCD, SHO South Campus and others.” “The complaint clearly stated that illegal construction of a hotel/guest-house complex on approximately 2,000 square yards was underway at the site, encroaching upon vacant DDA/government land. The LG Secretariat forwarded the complaint to the DDA Vice-Chairman on October 16, 2022, for appropriate action,” he stated.

He asserted that it is regrettable that even after four years, there is no information of any action having been taken. “The building plan fee was paid on September 30, 2022, after the complaint regarding the ongoing illegal construction had already been filed,” he said. The senior AAP leader noted that M/s Keshto Gather Homes Private Limited has three approximately equal shareholders: Vaibhav Dixit, a 34% shareholder and son of current MLA Anil Sharma; Vinesh Dixit, a 33% shareholder and nephew of MLA Anil Sharma; and Pragun Babbar, a 33% shareholder and son of Rajiv Babbar, who is a prominent politician and a member of the DDA. “This means that MLA Anil Sharma’s father leased the property to a company run by MLA Anil Sharma’s son,” he said.

He noted that, despite the cover of a residential sanctioned plan for a 230-square-yard plot and permitted coverage of up to 75%, this PG was constructed to cover approximately 600 square yards of land, including encroachment primarily on prominent government land along Delhi’s Ring Road. “Any official or team visiting the building can see that this PG stands covering the entire PWD Ring Road service lane and other government land. Anyone travelling along Ring Road can see the site of this encroachment near the Moti Bagh Gurudwara,” he added.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Following the Satya Niketan tragedy, the MCD Commissioner’s office and the Chief Minister had ordered a survey of all PG buildings across the city and the sealing of unauthorised/illegal PG buildings. Although I have been raising the issue of this building on social media and in the media, no department, including the MCD, has taken any action against the building.” Therefore, he said that he has requested that the above-mentioned premises be inspected immediately. “The actual coverage of the building should be measured against the sanctioned plan and the DDA lease deed uploaded by the applicant. The completion and occupancy certificates should be verified, and action for demolition should be initiated in the same manner as shown by the MCD in the media and on social media,” he said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj concluded by stating, “It goes without saying that the safety of students and residents and their dignified relocation must be ensured during the process. If the MCD takes immediate demolition action, it would send the message that no one is above the law and everyone is equal before the law.” (ANI)