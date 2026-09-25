Madhya Pradesh: Junior hostel students in Mandla allege assault, burning of hands by seniors; probe ordered

Three junior students at a boys' hostel in Patha Sihora area of Nainpur in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district have allegedly been assaulted by senior students over accusations of theft, with the students alleging that burning embers were placed on their hands, triggering anger among local residents. According to the students, they were allegedly woken up from their beds at around 1 am, following which they were beaten with belts and had burning embers placed on their hands. The students alleged that they suffered severe pain during the incident.

The students further alleged that the hostel superintendent and personnel responsible for security were not present at the spot when the incident took place. According to the account of the affected students, one of them clicked a photograph of his injured hand around three days after the alleged incident and sent it to his father. After seeing the photograph, the family members sought information about the incident and reportedly expressed their intention to take the child for treatment.

The students were subsequently taken for treatment in Dindori, according to the information provided by the hostel authorities. The alleged incident has triggered concern among local residents, who have questioned the security arrangements at the hostel and sought a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents said that if the allegations are established, strict action should be taken against those responsible and questioned how such an incident could allegedly take place without the knowledge of the hostel authorities. Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department Arun Shukla said the matter had come to his notice and that a committee had been constituted to investigate the incident.

He said appropriate action would be taken against anyone found responsible after the inquiry is completed. The administration is now examining the allegations, including the circumstances in which the students were allegedly assaulted and whether adequate supervision and security arrangements were in place at the hostel. (ANI)