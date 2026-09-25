Supreme Court moves to implement Ardee family settlement, proposes Uttara Babbar as Advocate Commissioner

The Supreme Court has taken another step towards implementing the settlement reached in the prolonged Ardee Group family dispute, proposing the name of senior advocate Uttara Babbar to serve as Advocate Commissioner for carrying out the requirements of the settlement. A Bench comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B. Varale, while hearing the matter on September 23, noted that both sides had agreed to the Court's proposal for Babbar to take up the role, alongside an Advocate Commissioner who has already partially carried out the implementation process.

The Court noted that the issue requiring attention relates to Clause 8 of the Memorandum of Settlement dated February 5, 2026. It directed the parties to ascertain whether Babbar was willing to undertake the work required for implementing the executed settlement. The matter is scheduled to be taken up along with the main proceedings on October 6, 2026.

The proceedings arise from an FIR registered against Yadur Kapur by the State of Haryana, following the judgment and order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh on September 22, 2025. The dispute involves members of the family of late real estate developer Ashok Varma, including Shefali Varma, and concerns family business interests, real estate holdings and other assets associated with the Ardee Group.

Under the terms of the settlement, as described in information available in connection with the matter, Shefali Varma is to receive Ardee Mall, along with the Gopal Das and Vijaya buildings and associated lands, while Shibani Varma Kapur is to receive specified parcels of land under the agreed division of family assets. The division was formalised through the Memorandum of Settlement signed on February 5, 2026.

The current proceedings before the Supreme Court concern the implementation of the settlement rather than a fresh adjudication of the division of assets. The property allocation described above reflects the terms of the settlement and related available information and does not constitute a finding by the Supreme Court in its September 23 order. The latest proceedings indicate that while the parties have already executed the settlement, aspects of its implementation remain pending, particularly those relating to Clause 8.

The Supreme Court's proposal to appoint Uttara Babbar as Advocate Commissioner is subject to her willingness to undertake the assignment. The Court also noted that an Advocate Commissioner had already made partial progress in implementing the settlement. (ANI)