Karnataka: Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi accused of assaulting HESCOM officials

Karnataka Congress leader and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, brother of MLA and former Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, has been accused of assaulting Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) officials at his residence in Kuvempu Nagar, Belagavi. According to the allegation, two HESCOM officials were called to his house on Thursday morning and assaulted.

The officials have been identified as HESCOM AEE Deepak D and Section Officer Raju Chavan. It is alleged that HESCOM had disconnected the power connection of one Pramod Jadhav, said to be a close aide of Channaraj. The connection was for Lakshmi Stone Crusher, located in Tarihal village of Belagavi taluk, which had pending dues of Rs 77,360 for three months.

HESCOM had disconnected the power supply yesterday over non-payment of the dues. The HESCOM officials alleged that MLC Channaraj Hattiholi called them to his house and assaulted them, questioning why the power supply was disconnected. AEE Deepak alleged that they were abused and assaulted.

Following the incident, HESCOM staff went to the APMC police station to stage a protest. The staff staged a sit-in protest in front of the police station, insisting that an FIR be filed. Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)