Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer

The United States ​is expected to release details ‌on the ​outcome of trade negotiations with China on Monday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.

President ‌Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday for the second meeting this year of the leaders of the world's two ‌biggest economies. "We're in a managed trade situation ... we've had progress, and we ‌will release on Monday, I think, a lot more details about what we've accomplished over the past few weeks in negotiating with the Chinese," he told CNBC.

The U.S. has ⁠agreed ​with China on ⁠exempting some key goods from arguments over trade, he said. The U.S. would send agricultural ⁠products and medical devices "and we're getting from them, you know, consumer goods and other ​things that are non-sensitive," he added. "We've actually reached agreement with the ⁠Chinese on a number of these things in areas where, you know if we have ⁠trade disputes ​in the future or if there are tariff measures in the future, we just leave those things to the side."

US Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent held talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week and ⁠said they ⁠had agreed to extend until January 10 an agreement that paused a trade war that saw mutual tariffs top ‌100%.