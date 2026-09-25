Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inaugurates tent city, reviews Pitru Paksha Mela arrangements in Gaya

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited Gaya on the occasion of the Pitru Paksha Mela, offered prayers at the Vishnupad Temple and inspected arrangements at Dev Ghat to review facilities being provided to devotees, according to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Chief Minister prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state and inaugurated the tent city set up for devotees during the Pitru Paksha Mela. He directed officials to ensure better facilities and arrangements for visitors.

Choudhary said that a large number of devotees from across the country and abroad visit Gaya during Pitru Paksha, and ensuring that they receive proper facilities and return with a positive experience is the government's priority. "Bihar has a tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Devotees and guests arriving for the Pitru Paksha Mela should be welcomed with full respect and honour," the Chief Minister said.

He instructed officials to maintain better arrangements for devotees, including facilities at ghats, accommodation, drinking water, cleanliness and security. Addressing the inauguration programme of the tent city, Choudhary said the Pitru Paksha Mela represents faith, respect and gratitude towards ancestors in Sanatan culture. He said devotees from across the world visit Gaya for pind daan and tarpan rituals, and the state government is working to provide them with improved facilities.

The Chief Minister said arrangements are being made for devotees at both Punpun and Gaya during the Pitru Paksha period. He added that technology and mobile applications are being used to assist devotees arriving from different states, with information being provided in their respective languages. He said facilities in Gaya are being expanded in view of the increasing number of visitors. The Vishnupad Corridor project will involve a total expenditure of Rs 3,500 crore by the Centre and state governments, including Rs 2,500 crore proposed for the corridor development. He said the project is among the biggest initiatives undertaken for the development of a temple in the state.

Choudhary also highlighted plans for industrial development in Bihar, stating that an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) is being initiated in Bodh Gaya. Around Rs 20,000 crore worth of industrial investment is expected to begin taking shape from October this year, creating new employment opportunities and boosting economic activities. He said work is also underway on a project worth around Rs 1,000 crore to bring water from the Son river to the Falgu river, which will improve irrigation and water availability in Gaya and nearby areas.

On air connectivity, the Chief Minister said Gaya Airport is among the major airports of Bihar and efforts are being made to connect Gaya with Indonesia, Bangkok, Gulf countries and other key global destinations. He said improved air connectivity would boost tourism and economic activities. Choudhary also spoke about initiatives to improve education facilities, including model schools, online classes and the 'Vidyarthi Saathi App'. He said the state government has set a target of creating one crore Lakhpati Didis through Jeevika, with 43 lakh women already achieving the status.

The Chief Minister appealed to residents to welcome devotees and visitors coming to Gaya during the Pitru Paksha Mela with warmth and respect, allowing them to experience Bihar's rich culture, traditions and hospitality. During the event, Choudhary released a special postal cover issued by the Department of Posts on the occasion of Pitru Paksha. He also released the book 'Pachan Teerth Gayaji', written by the Panda community, and launched the Gayaji Dham Angvastra prepared by weavers of Manpur Patwa Toli, the CMO said.

The event was also addressed by Union MSME Minister and Gaya MP Jitan Ram Manjhi and Health Minister Nishant. Several ministers, legislators, senior officials and public representatives, including Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were present at the programme. Bihar Assembly Speaker Dr Prem Kumar joined the event through video conferencing. (ANI)