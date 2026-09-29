Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers, meets Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vivek Venkataswamy and MPs, met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 21:41 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers, meets Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil
Revanth Reddy with CR Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vivek Venkataswamy and MPs, met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, participating in "India's Next Chapter" at the conclave organised by the Assam daily "Pratidin" in Delhi, the Chief Minister said that the Student unions in Telangana are relatively few; there are only Left-wing and Right-wing groups.

The CM observed that the NSUI does not have much influence and the political system adopted in North and South India were also different."In our region, someone who wins a student election—such as for the Law College or Arts College—representing the ABVP might later contest as an MLA candidate for the Congress party. Even if a student is active in a union at the university, their family remains aligned with the Congress party back in their village. The BJP does not hold much significance in Telangana. While the ABVP have influence in student politics, the Congress holds sway in mainstream politics," he said. CM Revanth Reddy shared his political journey, beginning as a ZPTC member in 2006 and as an MLC in 2007 as an independent candidate. On both occasions, he defeated Congress candidates. At that time, there were only two major parties—Congress and Telugu Desam, he added.

Since he did not have relations with Congress leaders in the district, the Chief Minister said he felt that being in the opposition was the best way to fight against the government. He joined the Telugu Desam Party and was elected as an MLA representing that party in 2009 and 2014. He joined the Congress party in 2017 and was elected as an MP in 2019. The CM further highlighted the political transformation after the state bifurcation. "The TDP lost its grip in Telangana because the leadership was based in Andhra Pradesh."On the advice of people, Revanth said he joined Congress. "The Telugu Desam Party was allied with the NDA at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh, while the BRS government was in power in Telangana." He said he fought against both.

The CM said he has well-wishers within the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, and Jairam Ramesh. According to him, after the 2014 elections, the political contest in the state became a battle between KCR and him. The then BRS government sent him to jail multiple times; in fact, he visited jail more often than the Assembly. (ANI)

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