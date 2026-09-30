MP: Female college student killed, another injured after Municipal Corporation water tanker hits motorcycle in Indore

The deceased has been identified as Arpita Jhar, a resident of Katni, while her fellow, with whom she was travelling, was identified as Devyash Tripathi, and he sustained injuries in the accident. They were travelling on Chhota Bangarda Road when the incident occurred.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 17:30 IST
MP: Female college student killed, another injured after Municipal Corporation water tanker hits motorcycle in Indore
Water tanker seized by the police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A female college student was killed and another injured after a Municipal Corporation water tanker allegedly collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Arpita Jhar, a resident of Katni, while her fellow, with whom she was travelling, was identified as Devyash Tripathi, and he sustained injuries in the accident. They were travelling on Chhota Bangarda Road when the incident occurred.

Aerodrome Police Station in-charge Vedendra Singh Kushwah told ANI, “Today an accident occurred on Chhota Bangarda Road in front of Tejaji Temple. A boy and a girl, both students of Symbiosis University, were travelling on a motorcycle and in the meantime a Municipal Corporation water tanker crossed the road. Their motorcycle came into contact with the rear tyre of the tanker, following which the girl came under the vehicle. She was taken to MY Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, while the male student sustained injuries in the accident.” “The girl has been identified as Arpita Jhar, a resident of Katni district. We are further verifying details about the deceased student, including her local guardian, as she was from outside Indore,” he said.

The officer further said that the police seized the water tanker of the Municipal Corporation and its driver, identified as Sohanlal, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dark Empaths and Digital Control: Why Understanding a Partner May Not Prevent Abuse

Hotter Years, More Cavities? Understanding Link Between Climate and Dental Health

Five Companies, 30% of S&P 500: How Market Giants Pulled Further Ahead in a Decade

Women Turning Personal Experiences Into Ventures That Support and Empower Others

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026