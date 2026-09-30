MP: Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 16.80 crore fermented product dairy plant in Bhopal on Oct 3

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a Fermented Product Dairy Plant set up on the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union premises on October 3, as part of efforts to boost milk processing and production of value-added dairy products in Madhya Pradesh. According to an official release, the plant has been established at a total cost of Rs 16.80 crore, comprising a Rs 6 crore grant from the Government of India and a Rs 10.80 crore contribution from the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union. The plant has a milk processing capacity of 40,000 litres per day.

The plant will manufacture various value-added dairy products using modern machinery and technology. According to the project details, it will have the capacity to process 10,000 litres of milk, 10,000 litres of curd and 30,000 litres of buttermilk daily. Additionally, the facility will also have the capacity to produce 1,000 litres of lassi, 800 kg of shrikhand and 1,000 kg of mawa every day. Through this plant, the production of various products made from milk will be linked with a modern and systematic processing system. It will help increase the production capacity and variety of Sanchi’s value-added milk products.

Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union, Managing Director, Jaidev Biswas said the fermented product dairy plant was an important initiative towards modernising dairy processing and value addition. “The fermented product dairy plant is an important initiative for the Bhopal Milk Union towards modern dairy processing and value addition. The plant will promote the production of various value-added products, including curd, buttermilk, lassi, shrikhand and mawa. The project, prepared with the support of the Government of India and contribution from the Bhopal Milk Union, is an important step towards integrating the cooperative dairy system with modern technology,” Biswas said.

The new facility will supplement the existing milk processing infrastructure of the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union and provide additional capacity for manufacturing value-added products. The plant is also expected to support diversification of dairy products and enable production in line with market demand, while strengthening the processing and marketing chain for milk and milk-based products under the Sanchi brand. (ANI)