Gujarat CM purchases Khadi in Gandhinagar on Gandhi Jayanti, boosts PM’s digital India vision through digital payment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday purchased Khadi from the Khadi Haat in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote the use and purchase of Khadi with the mantra of 'Khadi for Fashion, Khadi for Nation'. According to the Chief Minister's Office, after participating in the 'Sarva Dharma Prayer Meeting' at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on Gandhi Jayanti, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Khadi Gramodyog Haat of Saurashtra Rachnatmak Samiti in Gandhinagar. During the visit, he purchased various Khadi garments and made a digital payment, in line with the Prime Minister's call to promote digital transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated efforts during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to support poor and needy families associated with Khadi weaving by promoting Khadi products and purchases. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel further strengthened the initiative by purchasing Khadi and encouraging digital payments. Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel and other office-bearers also joined Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during his visit to the Khadi Haat.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday and attended a prayer meeting held to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, spiritual speaker Ramesh Oza and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

Speaking at the event, Patel said Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, showed the world the path of truth, non-violence, Sarvodaya and universal brotherhood. He said prayer strengthens self-reflection, humility and compassion and promotes mutual respect, harmony, peace and national unity by bringing people together beyond individual interests and faiths.

Patel said India's strength lies in the unity of its diverse faiths and traditions and highlighted the importance of Sarva Dharma Sambhava in promoting equal respect, harmony and peace. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas" carries forward Gandhiji's vision of equal respect and places the welfare of poor, deprived and last-mile citizens at the centre of development.

He also highlighted efforts to connect khadi with younger generations through the message of "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion". (ANI)