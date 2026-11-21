US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ‌on Friday directing federal contractors to notify the White House of any request from Congress ‌regarding their work with the executive branch, ‌the White House said in a release.

"Agencies shall coordinate with the White House and contractors on appropriate ⁠responses ​to ⁠such congressional requests, including the application or assertion of ⁠any relevant privileges," the order said. Trump's Republican administration ​is set to face investigations from Democrats, who ⁠will take control of both chambers of Congress ⁠in ​January as a result of big wins in this month's midterm election.

Friday's order ⁠also says contractors must abide by any instructions ⁠from ⁠the White House to withhold communications that "are protected by executive privilege."