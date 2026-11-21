The FBI ​is investigating a ​suspected breach of a ‌nationwide database ​used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share criminal ‌justice information, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

The apparent compromise of the National Crime Information Center database ‌would mark the second intrusion involving an FBI system ‌in recent months and the latest in a string of cyber incidents that have alarmed US officials over the past week. The ⁠agency did ​not respond ⁠to a request for comment from Reuters.

The FBI database is used ⁠by law enforcement agencies nationwide to store and share information on ​warrants, criminal histories and background checks. Previous high-profile cyber disruptions ⁠over the past week have included a global outage affecting hundreds of ⁠millions ​of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

A September breach ⁠by a digital extortion group known as "ShinyHunters" accessed an ⁠FBI jobs ⁠website, compromising data on current and former FBI employees.