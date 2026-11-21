SoftBank Group CEO ‌Masayoshi Son recently approached Wall Street institutions about financing a possible ‌trillion-dollar buyout of South ‌Korea memory chip giant SK Hynix , the Information reported ⁠on ​Friday.

SoftBank ⁠and SK Hynix did not ⁠immediately respond to Reuters requests for ​comment on the report, ⁠which cited people familiar with the ⁠matter. ​The Information quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as ⁠saying Son was no longer ⁠considering ⁠such a deal.