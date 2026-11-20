A ​magnitude ​5.1 ‌earthquake struck near Soledad ​in California's Monterey ‌County on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake ‌was at a ‌depth of 6.7 km (4.16 miles), USGS said.

USGS downgraded ⁠the ​magnitude ⁠of the earthquake from 5.4 ⁠to 5.1. The epicenter was about ​20 km from Soledad and ⁠about 40 km from Salinas, ⁠both ​in California’s Monterey County. According to the ⁠USGS, Salinas has a ⁠population ⁠of about 157,000.