Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near California's Monterey County, USGS says
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Soledad in California's Monterey County on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was at a depth of 6.7 km (4.16 miles), USGS said.
USGS downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from 5.4 to 5.1. The epicenter was about 20 km from Soledad and about 40 km from Salinas, both in California’s Monterey County. According to the USGS, Salinas has a population of about 157,000.