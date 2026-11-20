People have the right to form and join associations without first seeking government permission, the UN Human Rights Committee said today in new guidance on protecting collective action. The Committee warned that counter-terrorism laws, restrictions on overseas funding and digital surveillance are being used to silence civil society. Its guidance explains that people must be able to organise around shared interests, defend their rights and work together without unjustified State interference.

The guidance comes as civil society organisations, human rights defenders, trade unions, political parties and grassroots movements face growing legal and administrative barriers worldwide. Freedom of association allows people to come together voluntarily and pursue common goals, including challenging abuses and seeking better conditions at work. The Committee described attacks on this freedom as a warning sign of wider threats to human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

General Comment No. 38 provides authoritative guidance on Article 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which protects freedom of association. The Committee reaffirmed that this right, including in the workplace, supports democratic life and helps people exercise other human rights. Governments must respect people's decisions about how they organise, with restrictions remaining exceptional and subject to strict legal requirements.

People can organise without registration or official recognition

The choice to establish or join a registered organisation or an informal group belongs to the individuals involved, the Committee said. Government authorisation or recognition cannot be made a condition for exercising freedom of association, and membership of an unregistered group must not attract criminal penalties or other sanctions. These protections allow people to organise collectively without being forced to secure official approval before their association can exist.

The right extends to peaceful activities and ideas that authorities or the wider public consider controversial, dissenting or disruptive, including peaceful collective civil disobedience. Associations must be free to investigate human rights violations, expose corruption and campaign on politically sensitive issues, even when their views are unpopular. Reporting abuses, representing victims and demanding accountability cannot, by themselves, be treated as threats to public order.

Security laws and funding rules must respect civic freedoms

The Committee warned against using counter-terrorism and national security legislation to suppress peaceful organising, particularly through vague provisions targeting organisations described as extremist or undesirable. People and organisations must not receive terrorist designations for peaceful advocacy or for lawful humanitarian and protection activities under international humanitarian law. Security measures must meet the Covenant's requirements, preventing authorities from treating legitimate civic work as grounds for punitive action.

Associations have the right to seek, receive and use funding from domestic and foreign sources, giving them access to resources needed to carry out their work. International cooperation must not expose them to being branded foreign agents, given similar labels or portrayed as national security threats. The Committee stressed that foreign interference and the protection of national sovereignty are not recognised grounds under the Covenant for restricting freedom of association.

Digital privacy needs protection, with closure a last resort

Surveillance of associations and their members, including digital monitoring and infiltration by covert police or intelligence services, must comply with the Covenant. Internet shutdowns, artificial intelligence and biometric tools used without proper safeguards, and excessive monitoring of websites and social media can discourage people from organising or participating. The Committee called for protection of associations' digital privacy, including encrypted communications, confidentiality and anonymity.

Freedom of association can be restricted only in exceptional circumstances, through measures prescribed by law that serve a legitimate purpose and are necessary and proportionate. Forced suspension or dissolution must remain a last resort, with judicial safeguards protecting associations against unjustified action. The Committee stressed that governments must preserve the right as the rule and restrictions as the exception, keeping collective participation protected in practice.