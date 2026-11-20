UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk welcomed today's landmark International Court of Justice judgment finding that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, calling for the ruling to bring meaningful change for survivors. He urged Myanmar to carry out the full range of remedies ordered by the Court without delay, stressing that justice depends on what happens beyond the courtroom. For communities facing continuing violence and persecution, he said, the judgment must mark a turning point toward accountability and an end to impunity.

Türk described the suffering, misery and humiliation inflicted on the Rohingya by the Myanmar State as "a stain on the conscience of humanity," recognising the courage of victims and survivors whose experiences reached the Court. He commended the States that intervened in the case, acknowledging their contribution to efforts to establish responsibility for crimes against the community. The ruling, he said, should open a meaningful path toward justice for the Rohingya and everyone in Myanmar affected by grave violations and abuses.

The High Commissioner said the judgment demonstrates the power of international law when credible justice mechanisms can establish the truth and determine responsibility. The ICJ's judgments are legally binding, final and cannot be appealed, placing a clear obligation on Myanmar to implement the Court's orders. "This judgment must now translate into real action," Türk said, calling on governments to respond to the findings through decisions that help protect people and secure accountability.

Court findings demand support for justice

The Court described widespread rape, sexual violence, the killing of children and birth control measures among the violations used by Myanmar's military against the Rohingya as part of a genocidal campaign. Its findings reflect concerns repeatedly raised by the UN Human Rights Office, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar in 2018–2019 and the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar. These bodies have documented or raised concerns about serious international crimes affecting the Rohingya, other groups and Myanmar's wider civilian population over many years.

Courts in Argentina, Timor-Leste and elsewhere are examining individual responsibility for alleged crimes committed in Myanmar, creating further opportunities for survivors to seek justice. Türk urged States to support those proceedings by preserving and sharing relevant evidence and helping investigators and prosecutors carry out their painstaking work. He said the ICJ judgment sends a powerful message about accountability for genocide, with its findings giving governments further reason to support efforts to establish individual responsibility.

Stop military supplies and protect survivors

Türk called for an immediate end to transfers of military equipment, jet fuel and dual-use equipment still being used to commit horrendous crimes against people in Myanmar. He urged governments to consider seriously what the Court's findings mean for their relationships with those holding power in the country. Their response, he said, must help bring justice and redress to the Rohingya and end the violence and persecution described by the Court.

Support for survivors must include reparations and programmes addressing their needs, backed by sustained and predictable funding for humanitarian assistance in Bangladesh and other host countries. Türk stressed that Rohingya refugees must not be returned to Myanmar before conditions allow them to return safely and sustainably. He called for the restoration of Rohingya citizenship, placing recognition of their rights at the centre of efforts to secure their future.

Prevent hate speech from fuelling further violence

The High Commissioner warned that the ruling could be followed by a surge in hate speech against the Rohingya, a recurring force behind bloodshed in Myanmar over decades. He called on social media platforms to examine content carefully, prevent incitement to hatred and violence, and face accountability when they fail to exercise due diligence. Governments, he said, must use their judgment to pursue concrete protection, justice and redress for a community whose persecution has cast a dark shadow over Myanmar.