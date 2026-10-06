Helicopter makes emergency landing In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag due to adverse weather; all 6 onboard safe

According to the administration, the helicopter, operated by Himalayan Services, was en route from Jhala in Uttarkashi to the Sersi helipad when the pilot decided to make an emergency landing at Agastyamuni as a safety precaution amid deteriorating weather.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:15 IST
Helicopter makes emergency landing In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag due to adverse weather; all 6 onboard safe
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Agastyamuni sports ground in Rudraprayag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A helicopter made an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni sports ground in Rudraprayag district due to adverse weather conditions. According to the administration, the helicopter, operated by Himalayan Services, was en route from Jhala in Uttarkashi to the Sersi helipad when the pilot decided to make an emergency landing at Agastyamuni as a safety precaution amid deteriorating weather.

A total of six people, including the crew, were onboard the helicopter and reported to be safe. Earlier, Char Dham Yatra also saw a temporary halt due to adverse weather conditions. It resumed last week after an improvement in thbe weather.

Heavy rain has triggered multiple instances of landslides and rockfalls across the hill state, affecting traffic movement at several locations. Devotees travelling to Badrinath and Kedarnath faced severe difficulties as long queues of vehicles formed along the affected stretch.

Earlier last week, over 6,500 pilgrims were safely evacuated by the rescue teams after a landslide near the Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag partially damaged the road, leaving a large number of pilgrims unable to cross the stretch. The state government has reiterated its call for residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution, check weather updates before travelling, and follow all safety advisories issued by administrative and meteorological agencies. (ANI)

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