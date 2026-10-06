PIB Fact Check debunks claims of Home Ministry approaching Congress to end impasse amid protest against CEC

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the posts claiming that the Union Home Ministry has reached out to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are staging a dharna at Akashvani Bhavan against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Certain social media pages claimed that the ministry approached the Congress leaders to end the impasse, but the Congress leaders have communicated to the officials that they will continue with their protest till they are allowed to meet the Election Commissioners amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

“Do not fall for misleading claims or unverified information. Rely only on verified sources,” PIB Fact Check posted on X. Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhavan after the leaders of several INDIA bloc parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI.

Delhi Police has detained several Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, outside Akashvani Bhavan. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Centre, while asking the Election Commissioners to meet the opposition leaders and answer their questions regarding the SIR of electoral rolls across the nation.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “hijacking” the country and undermining the electoral process. He said, “300 opposition MPs were removed from there, so I came here and sat. We just want to meet Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners. We are all opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and we just want to talk to them. Don’t know why the Election Commission does not want to talk to us. Crores of people have voted for us. We just want to ask questions, but they don’t want to answer.”

Training guns at the Centre and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he added, “The democracy is finished. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar have finished the vote. The nation has understood. In a way, Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have hijacked the country. We are trying to save the constitution… I am asking the police, if you want to remove me from here, just tell me where in the country I can sit.” Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, saying that repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions would neither benefit democracy nor help the party regain public support.

Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should stop what he described as a "daily drama" of targeting the Election Commission and the Supreme Court and instead focus on serving people to win their mandate. (ANI)