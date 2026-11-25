Nvidia has lost nearly $3 trillion in two months, and CEO Jensen Huang's return hasn't stopped the bleeding. ​That fragility at the heart of the US AI boom should worry investors. Myriad questions about Nvidia's dramatic stock market collapse will reverberate for ​years. Chief among them are corporate governance concerns over how a single individual could exert such ‌sway over ​the stock's gigantic market value, whether that kept shareholders in the dark about market-sensitive events, and the impact of political entanglements at home and abroad.

By Friday's trough, the stock sat nearly 50% below its October 6 peak — a destruction of wealth staggering in any era. Monday's barely fathomable return of Huang as CEO, following White House intervention — just 11 days after his exit and amid numerous investigations into affairs, spying allegations, transparency and governance in general — sparked ‌a 31% rebound in the stock. But the relief was fleeting.

Prediction markets, for example, doubt the Huang rollercoaster is over. Polymarket showed bettors saw an almost 30% chance of him being ousted again by the end of next year. Nvidia's shares relapsed on Tuesday and fell 6% — still trading about 35% below their highs just six weeks ago.

That's no surprise given how the options market has been pricing swings. Despite all the cheerleading and political intervention centering on co-founder Huang rather than the company's operations, the stock's implied volatility is now explosive. According to LSEG data, one-month implied volatility of Nvidia shares topped 80% at one point on Friday and ‌remains close to 70%. That's more than twice the level of other leading shares and more than double Nvidia's own readings through an already turbulent year to October.

To be sure, nerves have been jangled across the stock market by fears that the AI buildout is cresting, rising congressional scrutiny after ‌the midterm elections, tighter global chip restrictions, higher interest rates and, of course, reputational damage to Nvidia. The VIX "fear index" of S&P 500 implied volatility hit 40 intraday on Friday for the first time since US President Donald Trump's tariff sweep in April 2025 before easing, though it remained well above historical averages. But the index of constituent volatility closed at its highest since the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, near 58.

Nvidia's volatility blowout stands at the center of all this, an exceptional corporate story that has infected the broader market. There's been something almost existential about the market's fear of the company, even after Huang's return. ONLY 10 IN 66 YEARS

While volatility, risk-taking and trial-and-error approaches are often seen as facts of life in the tech world, that's ⁠usually reserved for ​startups, new innovators or emerging disrupters. It's different when the company is the country's most valuable ⁠and sits at the apex of what many assume to be a plain-vanilla, conservative savings vehicle, the S&P 500.

Wild swings in the biggest company should provoke soul-searching, alongside the blizzard of investigations already under way. Earlier this month, Michael Cembalest, chairman of market and investment strategy for JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management, made the eye-catching observation that only 10 US companies since 1960 have ever ⁠worn the mantle of the most valuable firm in the S&P 500.

As the economy and technology have changed over the decades, some of that handful have fallen back to earth. General Motors, General Electric, AT&T, Altria and even once seemingly unassailable stocks, like Exxon Mobil and IBM, have tumbled down the rankings for a variety of reasons. Others, such as ​Apple and Microsoft, ruled the roost for well over a decade and were only recently eclipsed by Nvidia.

Comparing Nvidia to the wax-winged Icarus of Greek myth who flew too near the sun, Cembalest said Nvidia's rise has been exceptional. Moving from just 1% of the S&P 500 ⁠in December 2022 to a whopping 8.5% of the index earlier this year, he said, made it the fastest firm to hit top spot. It spent just 15 near-unbroken months at the summit before the fall.

TOO MUCH, TOO SOON? The company's earnings last week suggest profitability and margins will remain robust for years to come. But the fear and volatility induced by the precipitous declines of the ⁠past ​two months and smoldering governance questions may now make markets twice shy.

After all, the reason there have only been 10 companies in top spot over so many decades is partly how long many of them stayed on the perch, earning the right to the position over long stretches through robust business models and governance. However, the company that spent the shortest time at the zenith in Cembalest's 66-year tally was Cisco Systems.

The network equipment maker spent just a few days as America's most valuable company at the peak of the dotcom bubble in 2000 before the spectacular tech bust and bear market sent ⁠it spiralling into a 15-year funk. For those who continually compare today with the turn of the millennium, Cisco's story may make for sobering reading. It only recovered its dotcom-era share price peak earlier this year, some 26 years later, even though it's largely been a healthy, profitable business for ⁠many of those years.

The Cisco saga is very different from Nvidia in many ways. Nvidia's ⁠huge earnings stream means its stock is relatively cheap at just 11 times forward earnings, compared with more than 100 times for Cisco back in the day. But markets can be merciless. Neither speed of ascent nor excessive volatility is a healthy sign of sustainable market leadership. Both should send shivers down savers' spines.

(The opinions expressed here are those of Mike Dolan, a columnist for Reuters.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new ‌source for global financial commentary.

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(By Mike Dolan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)