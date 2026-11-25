Indian mathematician and founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar, has received the prestigious 'Special Achievement Award' in Japan in recognition of his contribution to education and efforts to create opportunities for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The award was presented by Chairman and CEO of Japan’s leading business group, CGC Group, Atsuhiro Horiuchi, in recognition of Kumar’s contribution to education and his efforts to bring new opportunities to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

CGC Group is one of Japan’s major business groups, with 202 member companies and 5,083 stores. Its annual business turnover exceeds 5.72 trillion Japanese yen. The citation accompanying the award recognises Kumar for providing free, high-quality education to economically disadvantaged young people through Super 30, opening new possibilities in their lives. It also notes that his educational initiatives and commitment to society have earned appreciation beyond India and inspired people around the world.

The citation makes special mention of Super Infinity, Kumar’s latest educational initiative. It describes the project as an effort to go beyond national borders and economic barriers, bringing the joy of mathematics and learning opportunities to children across the world. It also sees the initiative as a new source of hope for the future of education. Kumar started Super 30 in Patna in 2002, offering free coaching for IIT entrance examinations to talented students from underprivileged families. He is now taking this vision forward through Super Infinity, which aims to make mathematics simpler, more engaging and enjoyable for children everywhere.

During their meeting, Horiuchi also expressed particular interest in Super Infinity’s ongoing Japanese-language initiative. He observed that children in Japan, too, would like to learn mathematics in more interesting and engaging ways, beyond traditional classroom methods. Speaking after receiving the award, Kumar said, "This honour does not belong to me alone. It belongs to all those children around the world who continue to struggle to fulfil their dreams despite difficult circumstances. From Super 30 to Super Infinity, my purpose has remained the same: no child should be deprived of a good education simply because of a lack of money."

Kumar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Horiuchi and the entire CGC Group family, saying that the recognition would encourage him to continue working towards making quality education accessible to more. (ANI)