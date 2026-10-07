Delhi Police registers FIR over unauthorised entry of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi into Akashvani Bhavan during INDIA bloc protest 

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, police said. According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march.

As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and continued their protest there. Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises, but they allegedly refused to comply and insisted that they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet officials of the Election Commission.

Delhi Police said they eventually intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained. Police said around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained during the day's protest. The detained leaders were subsequently taken to New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, and were later released.

The protest was organised by opposition parties over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged unauthorised entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises and the subsequent protest. Further details regarding the sections invoked in the FIR are awaited.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police detained Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders from the Akashvani Bhavan premises to "maintain law and order" and prevent the situation from deteriorating, stating that they had entered the premises "without permission" and staged a sit-in protest. According to a Delhi Police statement, the action was taken in accordance with the law after Gandhi "refused to vacate" the area, stating that "they would not move until a delegation of MPs was granted time to meet officials of the Election Commission of India." (ANI)