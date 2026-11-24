Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev ​has approved the ​resumption of flydubai ‌flights between Dubai ​and Tel Aviv pending approvals from Israeli security authorities, according to the ‌country's transportation ministry. Regev made the decision following a visit to the United Arab Emirates by Israeli Transportation Ministry Director ‌General Moshe Ben Zaken, the ministry said in a statement ‌on Monday.

• Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended since the alleged September 30 attempted crashing of flight FZ1073 from Dubai ⁠to ​Tel Aviv ⁠by Hamam al-Hammami, a flydubai co-pilot and Omani national who was operating ⁠the flight. • The UAE's attorney general has described the ​incident as an attempted suicide attack, saying the suspect had ⁠intended to crash the plane into a terminal at Israel's Ben ⁠Gurion ​Airport before he was thwarted by the captain.

• The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia. It had ⁠174 people on board, most of whom were Israeli nationals. • Flydubai ⁠did ⁠not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the Israeli ministry's statement.