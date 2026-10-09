Assam: Health and wellness camps held in Kamrup under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Health & Wellness Camps were organised today at two locations in Kamrup Metropolitan District.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 09:40 IST
Assam: Health and wellness camps held in Kamrup under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
Inauguration of Health and Wellness Camp at Chandrapur (Photo/X@MetroNhm). Image Credit: ANI
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Health and Wellness Camps were organised today at two locations in Kamrup Metropolitan District as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The Health and Wellness Camp held at the Chandrapur Development Block Office was inaugurated by Tapan Das, MLA, Dimoria LAC. Monjit Borkakoti, District Development Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, visited the camp and reviewed the healthcare services being provided to the beneficiaries.

Another Camp was organised at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Auditorium under North Guwahati Municipal Board. Hemanta Choudhury, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister of Assam, visited the camp and took stock of the various services being provided. At both camps, specialist services in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Dermatology, ENT, Dental, AYUSH, etc. were provided by specialist doctors. Screening of Non-Communicable Diseases, TB and HIV was also conducted. Awareness and counselling sessions on Yoga, Mental Health, Family Planning, Nutrition, Healthy Lifestyle and Disease Prevention were also organised.

In addition, services including AB-PMJAY card registration and e-KYC under Ayushman Bharat, Birth and Death Registration, UDID certification for persons with disabilities and laboratory investigations were provided. Free medicines were also distributed, while beneficiaries requiring advanced medical care were referred to higher health facilities. A total of 493 beneficiaries in the Chandrapur Health & Wellness camp and 502 beneficiaries in the North Guwahati camp availed various healthcare services. (ANI)

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