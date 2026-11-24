A pair of Democratic US lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at improving access to buprenorphine, a medication that can effectively treat opioid addiction but is not commonly ‌used.

The so-called BUPE for Recovery Act, authored by US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and New York Representative Paul Tonko, is designed to remove a regulatory hurdle pharmacies face when ordering the drug, Heinrich's office told Reuters. Drug distributors like McKesson and Cardinal Health are required to report suspicious orders of ‌controlled substances to a US Drug Enforcement Administration-run database known as SORS. Flagging can result in orders being blocked.

Buprenorphine, often called bupe, is ‌technically an opioid, and is among the drugs that must be reported, which addiction doctors have long bemoaned. “The treatment is flagged the same as the poison," Gregory Famiglio, a Pennsylvania-based addiction physician, said in an interview. Order thresholds are not known to pharmacies, and fear of enforcement can discourage orders, experts say. A 2025 study by University of Texas researchers found ⁠that heightened ​monitoring led to rationing of buprenorphine and ⁠care interruptions.

Heinrich and Tonko's legislation would exempt bupe from such reporting for the duration of the US opioid public health emergency, first declared in 2017, and would require the government ⁠to study whether it needs to be re-included after. Though the current congressional session is wrapping up, introducing the bill now "helps build awareness and momentum," a Heinrich spokesperson ​said.

A previous version of the bill stalled in 2024, but Democrats will control both chambers of Congress beginning January 3. BROADER BARRIERS

Buprenorphine, shown to ⁠reduce cravings and overdose risk, has been on the market since 2002. But only 15% to 20% of Americans with addiction use medication — whether buprenorphine or other options like methadone — to ⁠treat ​their disease, recent US surveys have shown. Experts attribute the low figures to stigma on the part of prescribing doctors and pharmacists, low reimbursement rates, and difficulty persuading people with addiction to get help.

Only 38.8% of US pharmacies were regularly dispensing buprenorphine as of 2023, a study by ⁠University of Southern California and UC Berkeley researchers found. Some experts fear it will take more than legislation to get those numbers up. In the ⁠shadow of the opioid crisis, buprenorphine still ⁠carries the stigma of a substance that can be misused to get high, although academic and medical research has shown that is a rare occurrence.

“There's this fear of stocking opioids... and being implicated in overdoses,” said ‌Dima Qato, an associate ‌professor of pharmacy at USC, and an author of the study.