Endeavor Group Holdings has sought ‌to ​draw UBS into a legal battle over its $13-billion buyout by private equity firm Silver Lake, potentially expanding a dispute involving activist investor Carl Icahn and hedge funds seeking a higher valuation for Endeavor.

After Silver Lake's purchase agreement was announced in 2024, several hedge ‌funds bought shares of Endeavor, a talent and sports-media company, in a move Endeavor says was a bet that a court would later value it above the buyout price. In a previously unreported November 19 court motion, Endeavor is asking a Delaware judge to force UBS, the Swiss-based investment bank, to hand over its valuation work and related documents.

Endeavor said in the motion that UBS ‌was on several sides of the deal: exploring financing for Silver Lake’s buyout, providing financial support to some investors seeking a higher appraisal and potentially gaining access to confidential information ‌about Endeavor. UBS said in an emailed response to questions it “acted appropriately with respect to all of its clients and did not have a role acting for Silver Lake or Endeavor in the transaction.”

Silver Lake has previously accused several hedge funds, including Icahn Enterprises, of coordinating to challenge its Endeavor purchase and profit from a legal process that allows shareholders to seek a higher valuation for their shares. "There was no coordinated scheme and he is ⁠not seeking appraisal," said ​Jim Woolery, of Woolery & Co, who is ⁠co-counsel to the Icahn parties.

"These vacant claims are an obvious attempt to distract from our clients' documented claims that Endeavor and Silver Lake improperly took billions of dollars from Endeavor shareholders," he said. Endeavor's court motion could drag UBS ⁠into the dispute if a judge accepts Endeavor's request to force the bank to disclose its valuation of the deal. If UBS is made to produce documents and other information, that could shape the ​court's expected appraisal and the suit.

UBS was “operating far outside norms for an investment bank,” according to the motion, which does not allege that the bank broke any law ⁠or rule. The discovery period closes on December 21, with the court expected to rule on Endeavor’s motion in the coming weeks.

FAIR VALUE DISPUTE Endeavor’s main asset is its majority stake in TKO Group , which owns World Wrestling Entertainment ⁠and ​Ultimate Fighting Championship, and which saw its shares rise sharply after the Silver Lake takeover announcement.

The fight over Endeavor’s fair value stems from shareholders’ right to ask a court to determine whether they received enough for their shares in a merger. Under Delaware law, a judge can set the fair value above or below the acquisition price. Endeavor said in the ⁠motion that UBS sought private information from Silver Lake in April, 2024, to help with its own valuation work, and that bank personnel accessed 34 documents in a data room ⁠reserved for potential lenders in January 2025.

It also said ⁠UBS was offering debt financing to Troluce, a lead shareholder pursuing an appraisal claim, and had funded another petitioner, Athos, with a loan backed by its appraisal rights. Endeavor’s effort to obtain UBS’s valuation work seeks to shed light on how the bank assessed the company’s ‌worth and what information it had ‌while dealing with investors challenging the buyout price.