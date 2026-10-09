BRS to protest in Hyderabad on October 10, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will stage a protest outside the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Hyderabad on October 10, intensifying its campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter revision process. According to the party, the protest follows concerns over large-scale deletions of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in constituencies represented by BRS MLAs.

The party has demanded a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the voter revision process. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has called for an inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge and demanded the CEC’s resignation on moral grounds.

Following the Hyderabad protest, the BRS plans to take its campaign to Delhi. The party said further details of the next phase of the campaign would be announced later. Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress on Thursday organised a ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan’ protest, marching from the Indira Gandhi statue to Raj Bhavan in Somajiguda, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar said the programme was aimed at highlighting what he described as the BJP’s record of inaction and its alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution. “The goal is to demonstrate to the public that the BJP’s track record is one of inaction; wherever the BJP holds power, nothing gets done, unlike under Congress rule. The BJP and the RSS have consistently sought to undermine the Constitution. The BJP mobilises its entire machinery and resources wherever possible to serve its own interests,” Sai Kumar said.

He said Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc were with the public and added that the protests would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.“Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc are with the public. We will continue to protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Danam Nagender said Rahul Gandhi was leading a movement against what he described as the “theft of votes belonging to the people of India”.

“Rahul Gandhi is leading a movement, a protest against the theft of votes belonging to the people of India. It is unfortunate that when MPs staged a peaceful protest and went to the Election Commission to address concerns regarding India’s electoral process, they were stopped on the road and subjected to mistreatment by the police,” Nagender said. (ANI)