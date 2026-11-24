‌Iraq's ​prime minister has ordered the energy ministry to manage oilfields under the control of the Kurds, in a move likely to further strain relations with their semi-autonomous region after he sought to rein in an influential pro-Iranian militia. The decision comes as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi cracks down on Tehran's most powerful ‌militia ally in Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, and senior officials accused of running a years-long smuggling ring that generated hundreds of millions of dollars from stolen oil.

Heavily armed Kataib, one of dozens of pro-Iranian armed groups with political sway accused of operating with impunity in Iraq, rejected the findings of an official high-level investigation into the smuggling network. The prime minister of the Kurdish region, Masrour Barzani, rejected the Baghdad government's decisions to centralise control over ‌oil and border crossings, saying they "are in no way acceptable".

Zaidi's order, which was announced by his office on Tuesday, covers oilfields in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces and follows a probe into ‌smuggling at state-run North Oil Company, which manages the northern oil and gas fields. Khormala, the main oilfield under Kurdish security control, appeared to be covered by the order, three people familiar with the matter said. Given past tensions with Baghdad, one of them said Kurdish authorities would likely resist any move by the federal oil ministry to take over management of the field.

"The Kurdistan region may use the absence of an oil and gas law as a pretext for refusing to hand over ⁠the oil wells. ​This would lead to a political and constitutional debate ⁠over how to implement the decisions," said Baghdad-based political analyst Hamza Mustafa. "In taking these decisions, he has moved away from political deal-making and favouritism. He is unconcerned about securing the support of those political forces for another term. That is why he is ⁠taking on all the corruption networks."

A statement from his office said the prime minister's directive was based on the principle that "national sovereignty is indivisible and protecting Iraq's wealth is a battle for survival in which the state puts an ​end to all forms of smuggling." PM CRACKS DOWN ON KURDISH SMUGGLING, IRAN ALLIES

In a further move directly challenging Kurdish authorities' decades-long bid to run their own affairs, Zaidi ordered the border ⁠authority to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan region, which borders Turkey, Iran and Syria. He also directed the Kurdistan Regional Government to approve exports of crude oil and petroleum products only through the federal oil ministry. Zaidi, meanwhile, removed the head of the ⁠border ​crossings authority and suspended North Oil Company's director general and his deputies pending further investigation.

Relations between the national government and Kurdish authorities have been fraught for years. Iraq's Kurds held a 2017 referendum on independence, which elicited fierce opposition from Baghdad and regional powers. The vote prompted military and economic retaliation from Baghdad, which retook the strategic oil-producing city of Kirkuk and other areas.

A previous dispute over Kurdish authorities' sales ⁠of oil without Baghdad's approval halted pipeline shipments to Turkey for more than two years before the sides agreed in September 2025 to restart them. Zaidi — a multimillionaire businessman and political novice — is trying to ⁠attract large-scale investment in Iraq. Analysts, however, say that ⁠first requires establishing the political and economic stability that has been lacking since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.

The upheaval — including pro-Saddam and al Qaeda insurgencies, a sectarian civil war and economic ruin — and strong ties with militias and prominent Shi'ite politicians who support them, has allowed Iran to steadily gain ‌widespread influence in Iraq — an ally ‌of both Washington and Tehran.