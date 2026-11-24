Soccer-Palace women docked three points for WSL substitution rule breach
Crystal Palace have been docked three points after admitting they breached Women's Super League substitution rules during their 1-0 win over Everton in September.
Crystal Palace have been docked three points after admitting they breached Women's Super League substitution rules during their 1-0 win over Everton in September.
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