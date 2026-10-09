"Not an endorsement of Musk": Karti Chidambaram says Rahul Gandhi's sarcastic swipe exposed Centre's 'monopoly'

Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday weighed in on the online exchange between Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, stating that Gandhi’s remarks were "laced with great sarcasm" to highlight how the central government fosters "monopolies and oligarchy." Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram asserted that Gandhi's underlying message had been lost on many people, explaining that the Congress leader was pointing out how certain corporate entities wield immense influence over government policy.

"I've seen the comments of Mr. Elon Musk and Mr. Rahul Gandhi as well. Mr. Rahul Gandhi's comment is very subtle, laced with great sarcasm, and unfortunately, that's been lost on most people," Chidambaram said. "What Mr. Rahul Gandhi is alluding to is that when Mr. Musk named a businessman asking whether he is the real owner in India, Mr. Rahul Gandhi very pointedly, very subtly, and very sarcastically brought to the attention of Mr. Elon Musk that there is another businessman—we all know who Mr. Rahul Gandhi is alluding to—who is the real owner of India," the Congress leader added.

The remarks come in the backdrop of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk calling the situation surrounding Starlink's efforts to enter the Indian market "troubling." Rahul Gandhi had earlier replied to Musk's post, which claimed that Starlink was unable to secure a licence despite complying with Indian laws and requirements for five years.

"Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy." Gandhi wrote on X. In response Musk posted, "Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling."

The exchange comes amid a public debate over the regulatory process for Starlink, SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, and Musk's allegations that vested interests were obstructing the company's entry into the Indian market. Clarifying that the Congress party's stance is not a direct endorsement of Musk or Starlink, Chidambaram emphasized that the core issue is the increasing monopolisation across key sectors in the country.

"This is not in any way an endorsement of Mr. Elon Musk, or on the policy of the Government of India, or on the angst which Mr. Musk has. What Mr. Rahul Gandhi was saying is that India is a monopoly, if not a duopoly. And while Mr. Musk named one business house, Mr. Rahul Gandhi pointedly, and in a very—in my opinion, a very humorous, sarcastic, and subtle manner—pointed out that there is another business house which has far greater influence over the Government of India in terms of policy, and Mr. Musk will realize that once he navigates India a little bit more," he said. The Congress MP warned that such market concentration hurts the broader domestic economic environment.

"That being said, we are seeing time and again that many sectors are either monopolies or duopolies, and that is not something which is good for Indian business," he noted. Lashing out at the Centre's economic patronage, Chidambaram remarked that big business conglomerates in the country often draw heavily from foreign markets while operating under domestic protection.

"And these oligarchs, just because they are Indian in nationality, does not mean all their capital is Indian. All of them also access international capital, and we really do not know what their ownership structures are. While they might be Indian in face, they might not necessarily be Indian in terms of equity cap table," he added. Earlier, the Ministry of Communications had unequivocally stated its position on the regulatory framework for satellite communication services. The Ministry said that India's policies in this sphere are fair and non-discriminatory. (ANI)